Looking for a secluded house with over four acres of land and equestrian facilities? Well, your search is over!

Kingswood in Lilley Bottom is just outside of Luton and is on the market with Savills Harpenden for £2,750,000. With five bedrooms, five reception rooms and three bathrooms, it has a lot going for it.

Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning and gazing out onto your garden, then walking to your private tennis court for a game before dipping into the outdoor heated pool – sounds divine. That daydream could be a reality!

Nestled on the border of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, this property has views of rolling hills and fields

The porch opens onto an inner entrance hall, with a vaulted ceiling and staircase that opens the space up to the sky. The hall leads onto the great room - complete with cathedral-like proportions, a fireplace and balconies from the first-floor.

The property has a traditional kitchen and breakfast room with a four-oven Aga. There is a central island unit with a granite preparation area that divides into a breakfast area. Off of this room is a fitted utility room which has a walk-in wine store, leading to the garage wing.

Bringing the outside in - the conservatory is just off the kitchen and would make a great space for entertaining guests. Two doors lead onto the garden - ideal for al fresco dining!