Take a look around this stunning 16th century former coaching house in Markyate

This week’s star property is this beautiful four-bedroom home on the borders of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.
What was originally a coaching house back in 1595 has been transformed into a wonderful modern house.
The home in High Street is Grade II listed and has oodles of character - from the interesting layout, to the exposed beams and original windows.
For the listing, click here. Without any further ado, have a nosey around this amazing home.
1. High Street
It's not your average house - in fact, it was a coaching house back in the day! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country
2. High Street
This stable door leads into the heart of the house. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country
3. High Street
The entrance hall has plenty of room for kicking off your muddy boots before getting into the main part of the house. Throw your coats here then relax! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country
4. High Street
Welcome to the stunning kitchen/diner - it has fitted units, a central island, and a great sized dining area. Next to this room is the hidden utility room, so no more trying to get the washing out while the dinner is cooking! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country
