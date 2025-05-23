It has a lot to offer! Picture: Ashtons, Village & CountryIt has a lot to offer! Picture: Ashtons, Village & Country
It has a lot to offer! Picture: Ashtons, Village & Country

Take a look around this stunning 16th century former coaching house in Markyate

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 16:44 BST
Grade II listed? Check! Historic home? Check! Airy sun room? Check!

This week’s star property is this beautiful four-bedroom home on the borders of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

What was originally a coaching house back in 1595 has been transformed into a wonderful modern house.

The home in High Street is Grade II listed and has oodles of character - from the interesting layout, to the exposed beams and original windows.

For the listing, click here. Without any further ado, have a nosey around this amazing home.

It's not your average house - in fact, it was a coaching house back in the day!

1. High Street

It's not your average house - in fact, it was a coaching house back in the day! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
This stable door leads into the heart of the house.

2. High Street

This stable door leads into the heart of the house. Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
The entrance hall has plenty of room for kicking off your muddy boots before getting into the main part of the house. Throw your coats here then relax!

3. High Street

The entrance hall has plenty of room for kicking off your muddy boots before getting into the main part of the house. Throw your coats here then relax! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
Welcome to the stunning kitchen/diner - it has fitted units, a central island, and a great sized dining area. Next to this room is the hidden utility room, so no more trying to get the washing out while the dinner is cooking!

4. High Street

Welcome to the stunning kitchen/diner - it has fitted units, a central island, and a great sized dining area. Next to this room is the hidden utility room, so no more trying to get the washing out while the dinner is cooking! Photo: Ashtons, Village & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hertfordshire
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice