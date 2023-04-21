Take a look inside this 6-bedroom former pub in Dunstable - with steam room and golf simulator
The house comes with a whopping four reception rooms
This Dunstable home used to be a pub – but is now an amazing six-bedroom home complete with its own golf simulator, gym and steam room.
And it’s on the market for £1,850,000.
The house features four reception rooms and no less than five bathrooms, plus garage space for six cars and extensive parking.
The property was once the old public house to the trading roads around Dunstable and Hockliffe, known then as The Green Man. It is currently on the market with Michael Graham, and the full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.
Let’s take a look round...