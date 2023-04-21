The house comes with a whopping four reception rooms

This Dunstable home used to be a pub – but is now an amazing six-bedroom home complete with its own golf simulator, gym and steam room.

And it’s on the market for £1,850,000.

The house features four reception rooms and no less than five bathrooms, plus garage space for six cars and extensive parking.

The property was once the old public house to the trading roads around Dunstable and Hockliffe, known then as The Green Man. It is currently on the market with Michael Graham, and the full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.

Let’s take a look round...

1 . Sitting area The sitting area has a ceiling with exposed timbers and an open fireplace Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Family room The family room has exposed ceiling beams, solid oak flooring and an open fireplace with a grate Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Living area The living area features lots of space, and yet another fireplace Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

4 . Library Good news for book lovers - the library has been hand-crafted with oak shelving and three integral cupboards providing additional storage Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales