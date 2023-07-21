Take a look inside this gorgeous contemporary home just outside Luton - on the market for £1.4million
The home was originally built in the 1950s
This impressive family home could be yours for £1.4 million.
Originally built in the 1950s, The Squirrels has been updated and is now a gorgeous five-bedroom contemporary home with fantastic countryside views.
And it’s great for entertaining – with multiple reception rooms, patio for al fresco dining and even an outdoor kitchenette with a built-in barbecue area.
It also has its own annexe with its own private entrance, living room, dining room and kitchenette.
The Squirrels in Lilley is on the market with Savills. Let’s take a peek inside.
