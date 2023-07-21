Take a look inside this gorgeous contemporary home just outside Luton - on the market for £1.4million

The home was originally built in the 1950s

This impressive family home could be yours for £1.4 million.

Originally built in the 1950s, The Squirrels has been updated and is now a gorgeous five-bedroom contemporary home with fantastic countryside views.

And it’s great for entertaining – with multiple reception rooms, patio for al fresco dining and even an outdoor kitchenette with a built-in barbecue area.

It also has its own annexe with its own private entrance, living room, dining room and kitchenette.

The Squirrels in Lilley is on the market with Savills. Let’s take a peek inside.

1 . Home exterior The family home is surrounded by countryside Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The living room has a statement fireplace Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The property has been updated over the years to create a modern, contemporary space Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The fully fitted kitchen features a breakfast bar Photo: Savills Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3