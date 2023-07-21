News you can trust since 1891
Take a look inside this gorgeous contemporary home just outside Luton - on the market for £1.4million

The home was originally built in the 1950s
By Natalie Cummings
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

This impressive family home could be yours for £1.4 million.

Originally built in the 1950s, The Squirrels has been updated and is now a gorgeous five-bedroom contemporary home with fantastic countryside views.

And it’s great for entertaining – with multiple reception rooms, patio for al fresco dining and even an outdoor kitchenette with a built-in barbecue area.

It also has its own annexe with its own private entrance, living room, dining room and kitchenette.

The Squirrels in Lilley is on the market with Savills. Let’s take a peek inside.

The family home is surrounded by countryside

1. Home exterior

The family home is surrounded by countryside Photo: Savills

The living room has a statement fireplace

2. Sitting room

The living room has a statement fireplace Photo: Savills

The property has been updated over the years to create a modern, contemporary space

3. Dining room

The property has been updated over the years to create a modern, contemporary space Photo: Savills

The fully fitted kitchen features a breakfast bar

4. Kitchen

The fully fitted kitchen features a breakfast bar Photo: Savills

