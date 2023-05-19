News you can trust since 1891
This property is located on Stockingstone Road, Luton LU2This property is located on Stockingstone Road, Luton LU2
This property is located on Stockingstone Road, Luton LU2

Take a look inside this inventor's home in Luton - which includes a secret tunnel under the garden

The property also features a cellar

By Natalie Cummings
Published 19th May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:54 BST

This historic Luton home really is a sight to see.

The property, which is on the market for offers over £800,000, includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cellar. The building has potential for development, and is known for being the former home of William Herrod-Hempstall – an author, scholar, and inventor.

Believed to date back to around the 1870's, the 'old apiary' is believed to have been extensively renovated to its current 'grand' form in the late 1930's.

According to Penrose Estate Agency, this house located on Stockingstone Road must be viewed to fully appreciate its scale. The full listing including a virtual tour can be accessed on Zoopla.

Let’s take a look.

This character property is known for being the former home of author, scholar, inventor and 'bee keeping' expert William Herrod-Hempstall

1. Exterior of property

This character property is known for being the former home of author, scholar, inventor and 'bee keeping' expert William Herrod-Hempstall Photo: Penrose Estate Agency

The home offers spacious early 20th Century grandeur

2. Reception room

The home offers spacious early 20th Century grandeur Photo: Penrose Estate Agency

Featuring beautiful wood panelling, this dining room offers space to host events for family and friends

3. Dining room

Featuring beautiful wood panelling, this dining room offers space to host events for family and friends Photo: Penrose Estate Agency

The generous sized kitchen is located adjacent to the dining room and has large amounts of natural light

4. Kitchen

The generous sized kitchen is located adjacent to the dining room and has large amounts of natural light Photo: Penrose Estate Agency

