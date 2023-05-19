Take a look inside this inventor's home in Luton - which includes a secret tunnel under the garden

The property also features a cellar

This historic Luton home really is a sight to see.

The property, which is on the market for offers over £800,000, includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cellar. The building has potential for development, and is known for being the former home of William Herrod-Hempstall – an author, scholar, and inventor.

Believed to date back to around the 1870's, the 'old apiary' is believed to have been extensively renovated to its current 'grand' form in the late 1930's.

According to Penrose Estate Agency, this house located on Stockingstone Road must be viewed to fully appreciate its scale. The full listing including a virtual tour can be accessed on Zoopla.

Let’s take a look.

1 . Exterior of property This character property is known for being the former home of author, scholar, inventor and 'bee keeping' expert William Herrod-Hempstall Photo: Penrose Estate Agency Photo Sales

2 . Reception room The home offers spacious early 20th Century grandeur Photo: Penrose Estate Agency Photo Sales

3 . Dining room Featuring beautiful wood panelling, this dining room offers space to host events for family and friends Photo: Penrose Estate Agency Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The generous sized kitchen is located adjacent to the dining room and has large amounts of natural light Photo: Penrose Estate Agency Photo Sales

