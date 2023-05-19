Take a look inside this inventor's home in Luton - which includes a secret tunnel under the garden
The property also features a cellar
This historic Luton home really is a sight to see.
The property, which is on the market for offers over £800,000, includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cellar. The building has potential for development, and is known for being the former home of William Herrod-Hempstall – an author, scholar, and inventor.
Believed to date back to around the 1870's, the 'old apiary' is believed to have been extensively renovated to its current 'grand' form in the late 1930's.
According to Penrose Estate Agency, this house located on Stockingstone Road must be viewed to fully appreciate its scale. The full listing including a virtual tour can be accessed on Zoopla.
Let’s take a look.