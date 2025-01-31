Take a look inside this £1.275m family home in Edlesborough

With five double bedrooms and four bathrooms, this home on the border of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire is ideal for a family to come in and make it their own.

Willow Beck has 3,450 sq. ft. of living space across two floors and has a private garden.

Whether it’s the property’s modern look or location that’s piqued your interest, Willow Beck is on the market with Castles Estate Agents in Eaton Bray for £1,275,000.

Click here for more information.

With any further ado, let’s have a look around!

1 . MBLNnews-31-01-25-Pebblemoor PAP OUTSIDE-CENUPLOAD.jpeg Willow Beck in Pebblemoor. Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray Photo Sales

2 . Willow Beck This house has a double garage, driveway and private garden. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray Photo Sales

3 . Willow Beck Walking in, the bright and airy entrance hall welcomes you into the house. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray Photo Sales

4 . Willow Beck The living room is over 26 feet in length and has a remote-controlled feature fire and atmospheric mood lighting. There’s plenty of space for a cozy night in watching movies. Photo: Castles Estate Agents, Eaton Bray Photo Sales