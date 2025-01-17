Set in an idyllic location, this house has a lot to offer. Picture: Castles Estate Agents,Set in an idyllic location, this house has a lot to offer. Picture: Castles Estate Agents,
Take a look inside this £1.35m house in Whipsnade overlooking the countryside

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:19 BST
Tucked away on its own private plot is this family home in Whipsnade has all the mod cons and stunning views across the Bedfordshire countryside.

With four bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms, a wraparound garden, vegetable patch and fruit trees, this detached house in Whipsnade is ready to be snapped up by a family who will make this their forever home.

The home, near Whipsnade Village Hall, is on the market with Castles Estate Agents, and is up for £1,350,000.The property has a gated entrance, a converted double garage that’s now a home studio with loft space.

And for those who are keen to do their bit for the environment, the house also has excellent eco credentials - solar panels, air source heat pump, triple glazed windows and Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery system.

Without any further ado, let’s have a look around!

Before you arrive at this property, the drive through the Bedfordshire countryside will give you a taste of the new lifestyle you'll be entering. Connecting with nature and gazing across the rolling hills of Whipsnade - this is the view from the garden! Impressive, right?!

As you first walk into the property, the front door opens into an entrance hall with access to a cloakroom and three separate reception rooms.

This fully fitted kitchen has an island, integrated larder unit with matching worktop, Barazza double ovens/microwave, built -n Fisher & Paykel wine fridge, integrated Miele dishwasher and a Quooker instant boiling tap. Also downstairs is a utility room with a dog shower to get all that mud off of your furry friends.

Imagine a family games and pizza night in here! The triple-glazed and triple aspect dining area has oodles social space and underfloor heating. The space has vaulted ceilings and large patio doors that open out onto the garden.

