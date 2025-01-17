Take a look inside this £1.35m house in Whipsnade overlooking the countryside

With four bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms, a wraparound garden, vegetable patch and fruit trees, this detached house in Whipsnade is ready to be snapped up by a family who will make this their forever home.

The home, near Whipsnade Village Hall, is on the market with Castles Estate Agents, and is up for £1,350,000.The property has a gated entrance, a converted double garage that’s now a home studio with loft space.

And for those who are keen to do their bit for the environment, the house also has excellent eco credentials - solar panels, air source heat pump, triple glazed windows and Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery system.

Without any further ado, let’s have a look around!

Before you arrive at this property, the drive through the Bedfordshire countryside will give you a taste of the new lifestyle you'll be entering. Connecting with nature and gazing across the rolling hills of Whipsnade - this is the view from the garden! Impressive, right?!

As you first walk into the property, the front door opens into an entrance hall with access to a cloakroom and three separate reception rooms.

This fully fitted kitchen has an island, integrated larder unit with matching worktop, Barazza double ovens/microwave, built -n Fisher & Paykel wine fridge, integrated Miele dishwasher and a Quooker instant boiling tap. Also downstairs is a utility room with a dog shower to get all that mud off of your furry friends.