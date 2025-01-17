Take a look inside this £1.35m house in Whipsnade overlooking the countryside

With four bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms, a wraparound garden, vegetable patch and fruit trees, this detached house in Whipsnade is ready to be snapped up by a family who will make this their forever home.
And for those who are keen to do their bit for the environment, the house also has excellent eco credentials - solar panels, air source heat pump, triple glazed windows and Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery system.
Without any further ado, let’s have a look around!
1. Four-bed home in Whipsnade
Before you arrive at this property, the drive through the Bedfordshire countryside will give you a taste of the new lifestyle you'll be entering. Connecting with nature and gazing across the rolling hills of Whipsnade - this is the view from the garden! Impressive, right?! Photo: Castles Estate Agents
2. Four-bed home in Whipsnade
As you first walk into the property, the front door opens into an entrance hall with access to a cloakroom and three separate reception rooms. Photo: Castles Estate Agents
3. Four-bed home in Whipsnade
This fully fitted kitchen has an island, integrated larder unit with matching worktop, Barazza double ovens/microwave, built -n Fisher & Paykel wine fridge, integrated Miele dishwasher and a Quooker instant boiling tap. Also downstairs is a utility room with a dog shower to get all that mud off of your furry friends. Photo: Castles Estate Agents
4. Four-bed home in Whipsnade
Imagine a family games and pizza night in here! The triple-glazed and triple aspect dining area has oodles social space and underfloor heating. The space has vaulted ceilings and large patio doors that open out onto the garden. Photo: Castles Estate Agents
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.