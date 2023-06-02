Take a look inside this £2.5 million Luton house - with a supercar in the kitchen
This house was built in 1869 – making it 153 years old!
This Grade II Listed home in Luton is filled with modern and original features. And has a guide price of £2,500,000.
The house features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, plus garage space for 10 cars, a wine room and home cinema. Not only is there a huge house on the land, there also is coach house. It is currently on the market with Whittaker & Co Harpenden, and the full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.
Scroll through these pictures and take a look around.
