Which is you favourite room?

Take a look inside this £2.5 million Luton house - with a supercar in the kitchen

This house was built in 1869 – making it 153 years old!
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:13 BST

This Grade II Listed home in Luton is filled with modern and original features. And has a guide price of £2,500,000.

The house features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, plus garage space for 10 cars, a wine room and home cinema. Not only is there a huge house on the land, there also is coach house. It is currently on the market with Whittaker & Co Harpenden, and the full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.

Scroll through these pictures and take a look around.

This impressive house sits on 1.3 acres and has its very own wild swimming pool

1. Beautiful brickwork

This impressive house sits on 1.3 acres and has its very own wild swimming pool Photo: Whittaker & Co Harpenden

The kitchen is open plan and doubles as a family room

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is open plan and doubles as a family room Photo: Whittaker & Co Harpenden

On the other side of the kitchen, sits a red Ferrari. The patio doors around the room open out onto the gardens

3. A supercar in the kitchen?

On the other side of the kitchen, sits a red Ferrari. The patio doors around the room open out onto the gardens Photo: Whittaker & Co Harpenden

Imagine setting into your own wine room and enjoying a tipple...

4. Wine room

Imagine setting into your own wine room and enjoying a tipple... Photo: Whittaker & Co Harpenden

