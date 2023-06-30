Hold your own medieval banquets

Fancy holding your own medieval banquets or getting away from it all in a treehouse?

This six-bedroom home in Markyate could be for you - if you have a spare £3,950,000.

The house has six bathrooms, a pool, a hot tub, two dressing rooms, and a medieval-style event hall. The great hall looks like somewhere a king would dine in the 1300s.

Looking for somewhere to host a summer party? Take a dip in your own indoor heated pool, then plunge into the hot tub and the sauna. Once you’ve used your changing room, walk through French doors leading out to the gardens.

Not only is there a huge house on the land, but there also are garages, stables and paddocks across the 34 acres. If you are a horse lover, this house is ideal for you – as you can train and keep them on the property. Children can play hide and seek for hours in the woodland or climb up to the secluded treehouse.

The Old Hall on Gills Hill is currently on the market with Savills Harpenden, and the full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.

Scroll through these pictures and take a look around.

Rear view The house looks onto landscaped gardens in the countryside

Grand hall Overlooking the courtyard is a magnificent, vaulted grand hall. Measuring over 34 feet, this room could easily double as a party venue for your next Blackadder-themed event.

Drawing room This airy room is filled with character - from the quirky windows to the huge fire place.

Kitchen Wine racks, views of the gardens and an island - this kitchen has it all

