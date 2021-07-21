Take a tour around this beautiful £1.25m Bedfordshire barn conversion which combines period charm and modern living

A beautiful barn conversion originally dating from c.1863 is on the market for a guide price of £1,250,000 with Savills estate agents.

Home Barn, based in Great Gransden, Sandy, offers both period charm and modern, open plan living, while boasting an "exceptional outdoors entertaining space".

The property was converted in 2014 by its current owners and has a private drive that leads to a turning circle outside the entrance.

It has a large aga kitchen breakfast room, four well-proportioned bedrooms and attractive grounds where you can relax and unwind.

There are even two stables with the potential to be converted into garage space.

