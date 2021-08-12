Take a tour round spacious Studham property with stunning summerhouse

Take a tour round this spacious Studham property complete with a stunning summerhouse that is on the market for a guide price of £950,000 with Savills.
Venture is situated in mature gardens of around two thirds of an acre on the edge of the popular village, and is approached via a long tree lined driveway.
The gardens of the property are a particular feature and comprise a large lawn with decked area, perfect for outdoor entertaining, while set towards the top of the garden is a hand built summer house, which offers a multitude of uses, including space to work from home.
A Savills spokesman said: "Venture offers great scope for improvement and enlargement, subject to the usual planning consents, if required, yet is a lovely home as is. There are two good sized reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and conservatory on the ground floor and three bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor."