Take the stress out of moving house - Experts share their simple checklist

Simple checklist takes the stress out of moving home (photo: Pexels)

The removal experts at LOVESPACE have put together their advice to help homeowners moving into a new property.

In 2021, around 1.2 million residential property transactions were carried out in the UK, according to data from Statista - that is more than 3,200 people on the move every day.

And now the LOVESPACE experts have laid out how to make the move as smooth and stress free as possible.

Book removal men and leave it to the professionals (photo: Adobe)

They suggest getting organised early on with a confirmed move date and letting landlords, utilities and other providers know as soon as possible.

Getting busy with packing is another must do with decluttering, booking removals and looking into storage options all on the checklist for homeowners.

A spokesperson for LOVESPACE said: “Moving house is stressful. There is so much to think about and so much to do that it can be difficult to know where to start.

“Our checklist will help take some of that stress away. It’s all about being organised and making sure things are arranged well in advance.”

Before you start packing declutter (photo: Adobe)

Here ‘s LOVESPACE’s guide to moving home:

Confirm the date

It may sound obvious but be clear on when you’ll be moving. If you’re renting, let your landlord know when you’ll be moving out.

Utilities

If you have children, make sure you have care arranged for them on the day of the move (photo: Adobe)

You need to let your energy and water suppliers, phone and broadband providers and local council know when you’re moving. In some cases, this may simply mean transferring payments and services already set up over to a new address.

Book removals

Leaving the move to the professionals is much easier than trying to do it yourself. Book your removals company well in advance.

Declutter

Before moving out, give the property you’re moving from a good clean (photo: Adobe)

Before you start the packing, declutter. There’s no point taking things with you that you don’t need or want. If the items are in good condition, sell or donate to charity.

Pack and label

Get yourself some massive boxes and start packing. Label all boxes so you know where everything is and to make organising your new home a little easier.

Update your address

You do need to let people know you’ve moved. Friends and family will be top of this list but also inform insurers, banks, mobile phone providers, subscription services, your employer, GP and dentist. Make a list and work your way through it.

Cancel deliveries

If you have anything delivered, like milk, cancel it. These little things are easily overlooked when you’re moving home.

Register to vote

Don’t forget to register to vote when you move. This is quick job that just one person can do.

Pets and children

If you have children, make sure you have care arranged for them on the day of the move. The same with pets.

Clean up

Before moving out, give the property you’re moving from a good clean and leave a checklist for the new homeowners.

Essentials box

Pack a box with the essential items you’ll need the day of and a few days after the move. LOVESPACE offers a UK-wide removals service with convenient online booking and an upfront price. This is alongside its storage with collection and delivery service which can help renters and homeowners make the most of their space at home.