Taylor Wimpey celebrates sell-out success at Luton development

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is delighted to announce that all homes at its popular Barnfield Place development in Luton are now sold out.

The development, which opened in December 2021 and features 104 brand-new homes, has been especially popular among families due to its close proximity to schools, parks, and local amenities. The strong and friendly community at Barnfield Place demonstrates the demand for quality homes in the area.

Taylor Wimpey has actively supported the local community through various initiatives, including collaborating with Community Wood Recycling to create bird boxes and bug hotels for a community garden. The housebuilder also donated £1000 each to Keech Hospice Care and Bushmead Primary School, and hosted a construction taster day for Barnfield College students.

Additionally, Taylor Wimpey sponsored the Luton International Carnival with a £1,000 donation and supported local sports clubs, including a £2,500 contribution to Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club. These contributions demonstrate Taylor Wimpey's commitment to supporting and enhancing the local community in Luton.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands said: “We are thrilled with the new community at Barnfield Place, the development has truly become a wonderful place for families to call home. We’re proud of the contributions we’ve made to the local area and the lasting impact this development will have for many years to come.”

Although Barnfield Place is now fully sold out, prospective buyers looking for a new home in the area can explore Taylor Wimpey’s other developments, including Hadley Grange at Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard which is 13 miles away.

For more information about the homes available at Hadley Grange, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leighton-buzzard/hadley-grange-at-clipstone-park.