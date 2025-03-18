Taylor Wimpey's Thorn Fields development in Houghton Regis reaches 90% sold milestone
Thorn Fields offers a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, making it a great choice for first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking for more space.
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said:“It’s fantastic to see Thorn Fields reaching this milestone, with so many residents now settled in and the community really coming together. With only a few homes left, this is the last chance to buy here, and we’d encourage anyone interested to book an appointment with our sales team sooner rather than later.”
Located close to the centre of Houghton Regis, Thorn Fields is well-connected, with the M1 nearby offering easy access to London, Milton Keynes, and Northampton.
The development sits within walking distance of the Bedfordshire countryside and has a growing community feel. Local parks, play areas, and sports facilities offer plenty of ways to get out and about. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the nearby Chalk Hills in Dunstable provide scenic walking routes and great views across the area.
For more information about the final homes available at Thorn Fields, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/houghton-regis/thorn-fields