The average house price has risen by 10% or more in another seven parts of the county, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

In Biggleswade West, Central Bedfordshire, the average house price shot up by 21.21% to £330,000 during the year ending in March 2025, the latest date for which localised figures are available.

In the Queens Park neighbourhood of Bedford, meanwhile, the average house price rose by 26.92% during the same period, to £329,995.

Queens Park is described by the Areahive website as a ‘mixed bag’, which has ‘a lot going for it’ but is ‘not without its drawbacks’.

It is popular with families thanks to the ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ primary and secondary schools nearby, and the great green spaces like Bedford Park within easy reach.

There’s a ‘palpable’ sense of community, says Areahive, with lots of events for families to enjoy in Queens Park and Bedford town centre, from summer fairs to farmers’ markets.

Queens Park also has good transport links. It’s only a short hop from Bedford town centre, from where you can get the train to London St Pancras in as little as 41 minutes.

And if you enjoy exploring the great outdoors, there are some lovely walks along the nearby River Great Ouse and the picturesque Bedfordshire countryside.

Below are the nine areas of Bedfordshire where house prices are rising fastest, listed in reverse order.

High Town, Luton The average house price in High Town, Luton, has risen by 9.61% in a year, to £222,500. That's the 9th biggest annual percentage increase in Bedfordshire.

Dunstable Central The average house price in Dunstable Central has risen by 9.62% in a year, to £285,000. That's the 8th biggest annual percentage increase in Bedfordshire.

Leagrave, Luton The average house price in Leagrave, Luton, has risen by 9.80% in a year, to £325,000. That's the 7th biggest annual percentage increase in Bedfordshire.