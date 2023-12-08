News you can trust since 1891
Wild Cherry Drive, LutonWild Cherry Drive, Luton
The Luton home that's perfect for winter - with under floor heating and a cosy gaming room

The property is on a private road
By Natalie Cummings
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT

What a relief it would be to walk into a home with comfortably warm floors after a tiring day of Christmas shopping in December temperatures!

This modern five-bedroom home in Luton is oozing in style and sophistication, I just love it.

The Wild Cherry Drive property is on the market with RightMove for £1,200,000… but that whacking big price tag won’t stop us from taking a look inside, will it?

The house is on a private road and has a large gated sweeping driveway – who doesn’t love lots of parking space, especially in central Luton! There is also a home office and all of the bedrooms have an en-suite.

Let’s have a sneaky mooch around, shall we?

The front drive which features ample parking space

1. Front drive

The front drive which features ample parking space Photo: Rightmove

A large modern kitchen with a wooden table and chairs

2. Kitchen

A large modern kitchen with a wooden table and chairs Photo: Rightmove

The kitchen features modern appliances

3. Kitchen

The kitchen features modern appliances Photo: Rightmove

Dining room - 3.73m x 2.57m (12'3" x 8'5")

4. Dining room

Dining room - 3.73m x 2.57m (12'3" x 8'5") Photo: Rightmove

