The Luton home that's perfect for winter - with under floor heating and a cosy gaming room
What a relief it would be to walk into a home with comfortably warm floors after a tiring day of Christmas shopping in December temperatures!
This modern five-bedroom home in Luton is oozing in style and sophistication, I just love it.
The Wild Cherry Drive property is on the market with RightMove for £1,200,000… but that whacking big price tag won’t stop us from taking a look inside, will it?
The house is on a private road and has a large gated sweeping driveway – who doesn’t love lots of parking space, especially in central Luton! There is also a home office and all of the bedrooms have an en-suite.
Let’s have a sneaky mooch around, shall we?