The Luton home that's perfect for winter - with under floor heating and a cosy gaming room

The property is on a private road

What a relief it would be to walk into a home with comfortably warm floors after a tiring day of Christmas shopping in December temperatures!

This modern five-bedroom home in Luton is oozing in style and sophistication, I just love it.

The Wild Cherry Drive property is on the market with RightMove for £1,200,000… but that whacking big price tag won’t stop us from taking a look inside, will it?

The house is on a private road and has a large gated sweeping driveway – who doesn’t love lots of parking space, especially in central Luton! There is also a home office and all of the bedrooms have an en-suite.

Let’s have a sneaky mooch around, shall we?

1 . Front drive The front drive which features ample parking space Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen A large modern kitchen with a wooden table and chairs Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales