This gorgeous Dunstable home is a dream come true for horse owners - with its own stable and paddocks
The home has five reception rooms
Take a look around this incredible listed country house.
The period property is on the market with Savills, and features five reception rooms, five bedrooms, and far-reaching farmland views throughout.
Not only does the house come with a whopping 5.59 acres of land, but it also includes an equestrian’s dream – stables, a manége, and two paddocks! And if that wasn’t enough, the home also features a charming courtyard and a very formal garden area.
Let’s take a peek inside.
