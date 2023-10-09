News you can trust since 1891
This impressive country home in Dunstable could be yours for £1.7 million.

This gorgeous Dunstable home is a dream come true for horse owners - with its own stable and paddocks

The home has five reception rooms
By Natalie Cummings
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST

Take a look around this incredible listed country house.

The Grove is a Grade II listed country house located on Common Road in Kensworth, Dunstable.

The period property is on the market with Savills, and features five reception rooms, five bedrooms, and far-reaching farmland views throughout.

Not only does the house come with a whopping 5.59 acres of land, but it also includes an equestrian’s dream – stables, a manége, and two paddocks! And if that wasn’t enough, the home also features a charming courtyard and a very formal garden area.

Let’s take a peek inside.

This country home is located in Kensworth, Dunstable.

1. Exterior

This country home is located in Kensworth, Dunstable. Photo: Savills

The property has automated front wooden gates

2. Gates

The property has automated front wooden gates Photo: Savills

The kitchen was designed to take full advantage of the farmland views.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen was designed to take full advantage of the farmland views. Photo: Savills

This spacious family home is surrounding by stunning views of rolling countryside

4. Farmland views

This spacious family home is surrounding by stunning views of rolling countryside Photo: Savills

