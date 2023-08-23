This Houghton Regis development offers unbeatable value for new homes in Bedfordshire

People interested in moving homes in Bedfordshire will find it tough to find a better value home than the ones on offer at Oakwell Place, a new community being brought forward by Abbey New Homes.

The most budget-friendly detached homes at Oakwell Place start at just £390,000, while the upper echelon of their detached offerings reaches £525,000. Across Bedfordshire in 2022, the average detached home commanded an average price of £625,745, meaning that prospective homebuyers stand to save anywhere from 37% to 16% in terms of purchase price when buying at Oakwell Place.

Similarly, semi-detached properties across Bedfordshire came with an average selling price of £390,272 in 2022. At Oakwell Place, the entry point for semi-detached homes starts at an inviting £370,000, and the pinnacle of this category reaches £390,000, providing homebuyers with potential savings of over 5% when compared with the average semi-detached home in the region.

The Wingham - a 4-bed detached home at Oakwell Place

Abbey New Homes' dedication to providing exceptional value has resulted in Oakwell Place emerging not only as a beacon of quality construction but also as a testament to affordability in an ever-evolving market. The disparity between average prices in Bedfordshire and Abbey New Homes' offerings is a testament to the company's commitment to making homeownership dreams a tangible reality.

Stephen Holbrook, Sales Director for Abbey New Homes said:

“Oakwell Place encompasses everything that Abbey New Homes is about – we’re dedicated to helping people get on the property ladder and securing their future. It’s great to see just how excellent the value we offer is.

“As well as providing exceptional value homes, we also offer homebuyers a range of services to help our customers save money and make the selling and moving process as smooth as possible. Through our Abbey Saving Solution, we offer a range of money saving incentives, such as Stamp Duty contributions, mortgage subsidies, and legal fee and estate agent contributions. Furthermore, through our Assisted Move scheme, we set our customers up with a selling agent, with no fees to pay, who help them value and sell their home.”

The Hockley - a 4-bed detached home at Oakwell Place

Oakwell Place offers a range of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes and is located to the north of Houghton Regis.

Luton train station is less than a 20-minute drive away and provides services into London St. Pancras in less than 25-minutes. Leagrave train station is less than a 15-minute drive away and provides services to London St. Pancras in less than 45-minutes.