This £2.95m Grade II listed house in Kensworth comes with a separate cottage

This is the first time in nearly 80 years the property is up for sale
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:42 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 14:09 GMT

Fancy owning a slice of history? Well, with Lynch House in Kensworth near Luton, you could do just that.

This Georgian gem is Grade II listed and dates back to the early 18th Century and has been the home to some notable tenants.

While it was originally part of Benjamin Bennett's Kensworth Estate , Sir Walter Beaupre Townley, the British Ambassador in Romania, Iran and the Netherlands, called the property home from 1928 to 1931 when Brendan Brakan, an Irishman who was a privy councillor during the Second World War and served as Churchill’s Minister of Information, moved in, staying here for five years.

Property agent Rosie Rickett, from the country house department at Savills, said: “It has remained in the same family ever since. Boasting a wealth of period features including original fireplaces, sash windows and decorative panelling, it is no surprise this is the first time the house has been on the market for 80 years.”

It has five reception rooms, six bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen/breakfast room and a separate two-bedroom cottage all across nearly 3.5 acres. Ready to have a nose around this delightful property? Then start scrolling.

This light and airy entrance is the perfect space to welcome you to this historic home. Off the hallway is the study, sitting room, dining room and drawing room. The stairs have a bright window with a sill, ideal for gazing out onto the gardens below.

This light and airy entrance is the perfect space to welcome you to this historic home. Off the hallway is the study, sitting room, dining room and drawing room. The stairs have a bright window with a sill, ideal for gazing out onto the gardens below. Photo: Justin Paget

If you're not a fan of wood, look away now, as the dining room has ornate Oregon pine panelling all around. This space is perfect for entertaining guests, complete with the fireplace at add some warmth to those cold wintery nights.

If you're not a fan of wood, look away now, as the dining room has ornate Oregon pine panelling all around. This space is perfect for entertaining guests, complete with the fireplace at add some warmth to those cold wintery nights. Photo: Justin Paget

Back again with the wood panelling, the drawing room has sash windows, each with their own cushioned seat, so you can curl up with a book while it's raining outside. The French doors lead out onto the rose garden.

Back again with the wood panelling, the drawing room has sash windows, each with their own cushioned seat, so you can curl up with a book while it's raining outside. The French doors lead out onto the rose garden. Photo: Justin Paget

Imagine getting all cosy in this snug room of an evening, watching the snow fall onto the rose bushes in the distance. Sounds like heaven, right?

Imagine getting all cosy in this snug room of an evening, watching the snow fall onto the rose bushes in the distance. Sounds like heaven, right? Photo: Justin Paget

