Top 10 neighbourhoods in Bedfordshire with the biggest drop in property prices

The new research has rated the Bedfordshire neighbourhoods based on how much house prices have changed over the past year.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance created their House Price Change Report, which was used to rank the neighbourhoods in the county – focusing on percentage change in house prices from September 2023 to September 2024.

They compared the median house prices for the two dates in various parts of Northamptonshire using data from the Office for National Statistics. They then found out which areas had the largest spikes and declines in prices.

Some places saw property prices drop by as much as 25 per cent, with median prices falling from £280,0000 to just over £210,000. Other areas had smaller drops, between 13.2 per cent and 11 per cent.

Scroll through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood is on the list:

1 . Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh Property prices in Clapham, Oakley and Thurleigh, Bedford, fell by 11%, dropping from £362,500 to £322,500 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Houghton Conquest and Clophill Property prices in Houghton Conquest and Clophill, Central Bedfordshire, fell by 12%, dropping from £477,500 to £420,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Wixams and Elstow Property prices in Wixams and Elstow, Bedford, fell by 12.8%, dropping from £389,748 to £340,000 between September 2023 and September 2024 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales