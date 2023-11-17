Hightown Housing Association has reached a key stage in the construction of its affordable housing development on Oakley Road in Luton.

Cllr Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for Housing at Luton Borough Council, celebrated topping out at the development alongside David Bogle, Chief Executive of Hightown, and Simon Trice, Managing Director for the contractor The Hill Group. Other attendees included staff from Luton Borough Council, members of Hightown's development team and senior representatives from Hill.

Built on the site of the former Whitbread offices, the development is located off Oakley Road (between Addington Way and Ely Way) in the suburb of Leagrave. It will provide 65 affordable homes for rent, allocated to people in housing need nominated by Luton Borough Council.

The homes will consist of 26 two, three and four bedroom houses, and 39 one and two bedroom flats. The first 21 homes will complete in April 2024 and the remaining 44 will be handed over in August 2024.

All flats will have private balconies and the houses will each have a private garden. The development will use predominantly Luton grey brickwork with cream and red and stone lintels, in keeping with the local area's use of material. Ten per cent of the development's energy will be provided through solar panels on the blocks of flats.

Residents will benefit from excellent links to Luton Town Centre and Leagrave train station is half a mile away, with a quick journey to London St Pancras.

David Bogle, Chief Executive of Hightown, said:

“These high-quality new homes will make a huge difference to the lives of people and families who have been unable to rent or buy on the private market, some of whom are living in temporary housing. Developments like this, built on Brownfield land, are all part of our plans to build over 1,000 affordable homes in the next two years to help fix the homelessness crisis in this country."

Cllr Tom Shaw, Portfolio holder for Housing at Luton Borough Council, said:

"As a town we face serious challenges finding suitable accommodation for residents. We are delighted therefore to be able to work with Hightown Housing Association to provide Lutonians with the high-quality housing we need. We have worked with Hightown over a number of years and value their investment in the town.

"This new development will be 100 per cent affordable housing. The homes will be allocated via our housing register and enable many residents to enjoy the security of their own homes for the very first time, providing them with certainty, stability and the chance to thrive in line with our Luton 2040 ambitions.”

Simon Trice, Managing Director of The Hill Group, comments:

