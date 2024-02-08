Under 9’s football team scores £600 sponsorship for two-season deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder has donated the money to support the Under 9’s Tornadoes Football Team at Woburn & Wavendon Football Club, making Bloor Homes the main team sponsor until 2025.

The money has been spent on smart new kits for the team, contributing to Bloor Homes’ aim to support local grassroots sports and enhance communities in the areas in which they build.

Ben Coles, Grants and Sponsorship Coordinator at the Club, said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Bloor Homes to the team and we’re very grateful for their donation.

“Sponsoring a team is really valuable to us as it helps us to keep player subscriptions low so it’s inclusive to everyone that wants to get involved, whether that’s boys, girls, adults or differently abled people.

“It’s wonderful to see the Under 9’s Tornadoes playing in their new kit, they’re all very pleased with it. We hope that we have a great couple of seasons and do Bloor Homes proud!”

Jack Costello, Sales Director for Bloor South Midlands, said: “Enhancing the communities in which we build is very important to us here at Bloor Homes, so it’s wonderful to have this opportunity to sponsor a team at Woburn & Wavendon Football Club.

“Encouraging young people into playing local sports is something we are very keen to support, which is why we decided to offer the team a two-season deal. We hope that they feel confident and inspired in their new kits, and that it brings them much luck with their upcoming games.”