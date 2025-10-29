untypical consolidates its position in Bedfordshire with new land deal

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director, untypical Eastern

Housebuilding group untypical has strengthened its presence in Bedfordshire with the acquisition of land at Linmere, north of Houghton Regis.

The group has completed a contract with Lands Improvement to deliver 259 new homes in the fourth phase of the Linmere development through its Tilia Homes brand, with 10% designated as affordable housing.

The homes will form part of the wider Linmere community, one of the largest schemes in the county, which aims to deliver more than 5,000 new homes alongside state-of-the-art community facilities, including schools, parks, local centres, sports facilities and a range of other amenities.

James Stone, Managing Director at Lands Improvement, said: “We are delighted to have Tilia Homes join our home building partners at Linmere. This is a fantastic next step for the community that is being created. We look forward to Tilia Homes bringing diversity of product and acceleration of delivery to bring much-needed housing in the area.”

Patrick Eve, Head of Regional Development at Savills UK who brokered the contract on behalf of Lands Improvement, said: “The involvement of Tilia Homes in this phase of Linmere represents an excellent addition to the carefully selected developer partners and one which we feel will be to the benefit of Tilia Homes, Lands Improvement and to Linmere itself. This acquisition demonstrates the robust nature of the residential development land market and a shared understanding in placemaking demonstrated by both parties”.

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for untypical’s Eastern region, said: “We’re continuing to strengthen our land acquisition programme across Bedfordshire, reflecting our long-term commitment to this area. We look forward to working with the Central Bedfordshire Council to bring this project to fruition and deliver much-needed new homes to this region.”

Separately, construction is also underway at Greenway View, Wixams, near Bedford, untypical’s first dual-branded site, where 168 new homes are being delivered by Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes.

This marks the group’s third parcel of land at Wixams, a scheme with outline permission for 4,500 homes alongside a mix of employment, education, retail, health and leisure facilities.

For more information about Greenway View, please visit https://www.tiliahomes.co.uk/new-homes/bedfordshire/wixams/greenway-view