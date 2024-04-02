Warm Healthy Home Initiative to help landlords improve energy efficiency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the successful implementation of the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) enforcement pilot project last year, Luton Council’s Private Sector Housing team has inaugurated a year-long initiative funded by Public Health in Luton.

The primary goal of this Warm Healthy Homes project is to assist landlords in meeting energy efficiency requirements and ensure compliance with the MEES regulations. These regulations set a minimum standard for the energy efficiency of privately rented domestic properties, currently mandating that they achieve a minimum Band E rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will streamline the process by which landlords receive crucial information and guidance, by offering tailored support and information, the initiative aims to empower landlords to enhance their properties or apply for exemptions as needed.

Woman heating her hands on the radiator during cold winter days.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a really important initiative. The overarching objective of the Warm Healthy Homes project is to decrease the number of private tenants living in fuel poverty and inhabiting substandard, unhealthy dwellings.

“Improved energy efficiency, such as effective insulation, contributes to healthier living conditions by mitigating the impact of cold weather on residents' health. Cold homes have been linked to severe health issues, including fatality.”