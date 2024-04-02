Warm Healthy Home Initiative to help landlords improve energy efficiency
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the successful implementation of the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) enforcement pilot project last year, Luton Council’s Private Sector Housing team has inaugurated a year-long initiative funded by Public Health in Luton.
The primary goal of this Warm Healthy Homes project is to assist landlords in meeting energy efficiency requirements and ensure compliance with the MEES regulations. These regulations set a minimum standard for the energy efficiency of privately rented domestic properties, currently mandating that they achieve a minimum Band E rating.
The project will streamline the process by which landlords receive crucial information and guidance, by offering tailored support and information, the initiative aims to empower landlords to enhance their properties or apply for exemptions as needed.
A council spokesperson said: “This is a really important initiative. The overarching objective of the Warm Healthy Homes project is to decrease the number of private tenants living in fuel poverty and inhabiting substandard, unhealthy dwellings.
“Improved energy efficiency, such as effective insulation, contributes to healthier living conditions by mitigating the impact of cold weather on residents' health. Cold homes have been linked to severe health issues, including fatality.”
This initiative extends the successes of an earlier MEES project financed by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero. That project delivered personalised information and guidance to private landlords across the Luton region. However, due to the constraints of the previous funding period, the project was incomplete, and its outcomes were not publicised. Consequently, there is a need to persist and establish the groundwork for ongoing advancements in advocating for energy efficiency and fostering healthy living conditions.