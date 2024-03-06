Women in Construction: Houghton Regis based trainee shares her career advice for young women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joining Taylor Wimpey South Midlands in September 2020, Lily was originally working in childcare but wanted a career change, choosing construction. Fast forward three and a half years and after gaining experience directly on building sites, Lily has now completed her NVQ level 4 apprenticeship in construction site management.

“It was one of the best decisions I made entering the construction industry”, said Lily. “ It’s a lot of fun and there are so many different career options to choose from. It’s given me so many new life skills, too. My advice and message to any women who are looking to aspire into a career with the construction industry is to do it!”

Lily is a trainee assistant site manager, explaining her role, she said: “A typical day as a trainee assistant site manager comes with lots of different responsibilities such as, organising labour and sub contractors, maintaining health and safety on site, ensuring inductions are completed with different people and completing NHBC inspections - to name just a few.

Lily Horton, apprentice for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands

“No day is ever the same, which is what I enjoy the most, as well as getting stuck in with the rest of the team. You’re working with lots of different types of people which is incredibly interesting. It has definitely made me a lot more confident, and I have developed many new skills, which I am really proud of.”

Lily has big plans for her future, adding: “I want to keep progressing with Taylor Wimpey, to hopefully become a site manager. My ultimate goal is to win a NHBC Pride in the Job award one day!

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said:“Lily is a fantastic asset to our construction team at Thorn Fields. She is hard-working, determined and developing really well in her role. We have no doubt we will see her achieve her dreams of that highly sought after Pride in the Job award in the not too distant future.”

