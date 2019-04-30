Hundreds of Easter eggs donated to Happy Days Children’s Charity in Luton

Thameslink donated 268 eggs and raised £200 for Happy Days Children’s Charity when they collected Easter eggs at Luton train station on Tuesday, April 16.

Thameslink Passenger Hosts, Abby-Rose Boon and Eloise Rowan, ran an Easter Egg collection for the children’s charity.

Easter egg collection by Thameslink for Happy Days Children's Charity

The charity, based in Luton, works with local communities to provide respite breaks, trips and days out for individuals, families and groups who support children aged from three to 17 with additional needs, such as learning difficulties, physical or mental disabilities and with acute, chronic or life-limiting illnesses.

The money raised will be helping to give children from Richmond Hill Special School in Luton a day out to Gulliver’s Land theme park.