Luton baker's creation wins gold award at Cake International

A baker from Luton is celebrating after achieving a gold award for her creation at Cake International in Birmingham.

Emma Matthews, owner of Happiness Factor Cakes, was awarded a gold for her cake at the World's Greatest Cake Show, which featured cake entries from around the world.

Emma's cake won gold at Cake International

Emma's cake won gold at Cake International

The 52-year-old said: "Cake International, which they say is the biggest cake competition in the world and it probably is, was a great experience.

"There are over 2,000 entries and each cake is judges individually and then there are overall top 3 places.

"My cake was judged to be a gold in my class, which was colourful wedding cakes.

"It took me a few months to make, the inside is polystyrene and you decorate the outside.

Emma's cake won gold at Cake International

Emma's cake won gold at Cake International

"I would say this is my favourite cake I have made, it was quite a personal cake for me, my dad passed away ten years ago and my mum passed away earlier this year, I had both their initials on the cake and it felt like they were there with me.

"I did not expect to get gold at all, I was really happy, it was a special moment.

Emma runs Happiness Factor Cakes from her home in Sundon Park.

She said: "I started the business three years ago when I was made redundant from NHS in Luton, I decided to turn my hobby into a full time job.

"I have been baking since I was a child, my mum was a baker too, I really enjoy it.

"I love making cakes, my favourite cakes to make are novelty celebration cakes, but I also do Wedding and Christening cakes.

"I have built up a good base of regular customers over the years and i really enjoy working from home."

For more information about Happiness Factor Cakes visit: www.facebook.com/happinessfactorcakes.