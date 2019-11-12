Luton baker's creation wins gold award at Cake International

A baker from Luton is celebrating after achieving a gold award for her creation at Cake International in Birmingham.

Emma Matthews, owner of Happiness Factor Cakes, was awarded a gold for her cake at the World's Greatest Cake Show, which featured cake entries from around the world.

Emma's cake won gold at Cake International

The 52-year-old said: "Cake International, which they say is the biggest cake competition in the world and it probably is, was a great experience.

"There are over 2,000 entries and each cake is judges individually and then there are overall top 3 places.

"My cake was judged to be a gold in my class, which was colourful wedding cakes.

"It took me a few months to make, the inside is polystyrene and you decorate the outside.

"I would say this is my favourite cake I have made, it was quite a personal cake for me, my dad passed away ten years ago and my mum passed away earlier this year, I had both their initials on the cake and it felt like they were there with me.

"I did not expect to get gold at all, I was really happy, it was a special moment.

Emma runs Happiness Factor Cakes from her home in Sundon Park.

She said: "I started the business three years ago when I was made redundant from NHS in Luton, I decided to turn my hobby into a full time job.

"I have been baking since I was a child, my mum was a baker too, I really enjoy it.

"I love making cakes, my favourite cakes to make are novelty celebration cakes, but I also do Wedding and Christening cakes.

"I have built up a good base of regular customers over the years and i really enjoy working from home."

For more information about Happiness Factor Cakes visit: www.facebook.com/happinessfactorcakes.