Luton care home welcomes the public to launch of community tea room

Staff at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton laid on cream teas and cakes to welcome visitors to the launch of a new community tea room on Sunday, June 9.

Entertainment was provided by local singer Aimi P, who wowed the crowds with a set list of classics from Vera Lynn hits to songs from Mary Poppins.

Launch of tea room for the community. (L-R) Meghan Doyle, Jim Harkins, Emma Lawrance, Roy Stone and Aimi P.

Care home manager Emma Lawrance said it was great to see residents, their families, staff and members of the local community enjoying the new tea room together.

She said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better opening day – the sun was shining and there was a great atmosphere in the team room.

“It was important for us to create a place that our residents could mix with local people who want to pop in for a slice of cake and natter.

“It was lovely to see such a friendly group of people enjoying the food and entertainment – Aimi P had many of our visitors singing along to much-loved songs.

“The very next day, we welcomed some of our visitors back for a second time, and you can’t ask for a better review than that!”

The Little Bramingham Farm tea room will initially open every Monday and Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, run by volunteers from the care home’s staff.

If the demand is great enough, staff plan to increase the number of days the tea room is open.

Little Bramingham Farm residential care home is part of the charity Friends of the Elderly, the new tea room is just one of the many initiatives put on by the team to welcome the local community into the home.