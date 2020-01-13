Luton parents warned after travel seat recalled over fears it could strangle your baby

Shoppers are being urged to STOP using a travel seat over fears it could strangle children.

The product recall was made by traders Koo-di through Trading Standards and affects its Pack-It Seat Me Safe Travel Seat.

Koo-di's Pack-It Seat Me Safe Travel Seat

In a statement, Trading Standards said: "We have become aware that the drawstring on this product may present a potential strangulation hazard."

Last year, the seat was available through various outlets but mainly through Amazon and other online stores.

The chair is aimed at children aged six to 30 months old.

Trading Standards said it you have bought the item, stop using it immediately and contact Koo-di directly with proof of ownership to arrange a refund or credit.

Concerned parents should call 01384 298531, email hello@koo-di.com or visit the company's website here