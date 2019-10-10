Luton’s top 10 dark urban myths, true horror stories and unexplained events
The UK has a history of hauntings and Luton is no exception, with its own past of spooky goings on.
With Halloween just around the corner, these are some of the scariest urban myths, true horror stories and creepiest unexplained events in Luton's history.
1. Hauntings at the Alma Theatre
Although it's now gone, the historic cinema The Alma was said to be cursed, and during the buildings demolition, a bloodied cap of a workman who had allegedly fallen to his death during construction was found.
The Museum and Art Gallery in Wardown Park also boasts its share of hauntings, with ghostly manifestations being sighted in the 70s. There have been reports of a female figure, thought to have once been a Victorian housekeeper.
Patrons at this bar may have come into contact with a ghost called Ann, who was murdered in the pub long ago. Some customers have even reported sitting and talking with the ghost as they were unaware that she was a phantom.