Making it hot, hot, hot for Cheese and Chilli Festival at Bedford Park

The only dedicated UK Cheese and Chilli Festival is coming to Bedford Park over the bank holiday weekend for the first time this year, taking place in Bedford Park this weekend - Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

The festival is a fantastic family friendly, fun-filled event spiced up with all things cheese and chilli. The two days will be packed with a whole host of tasty treats, amazing entertainment and fiery food competitions for those that can handle the heat - it will also be supporting worthwhile charities, with a team raising funds over the weekend.

Perfect for cheese lovers who can try and buy from an incredible range of local and regional products and for those who enjoy a slice of spice it will be a foodies paradise but whatever your age, the Cheese & Chilli Festival will offer fun for the whole family. Attractions include free cooking displays, tastings, beer tent, live music, street theatre, crazy golf, human-sized table football, children’s rides, treasure hunts, balloon modelling, craft and shopping stalls and lots more. It will be an affordable day out with realistic entry prices that are reduced if you buy in advance online, children under 16 go free plus you get nearly £20 worth of discount vouchers on the door to help enjoy what’s on offer.

If you’re a cheese or chilli fan the day is a must. Its free parking and dogs on leads are welcome. For more details go to www.cheeseandchillifestival.com