Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue's slice of council tax bill set to increase

The council tax precept for Bedfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service is set to increase following a vote by members of the Fire and Rescue Authority.

This morning (Tuesday, February 13) authority members approved the proposal to increase the precept by 2.99 per cent, meaning a charge of £112.72 for a Band D equivalent property.

Members heard that this increase was under the 3 per cent capping limit.

Gavin Chambers, the fire service’s assistant chief officer/treasurer, told members that 59 per cent of respondents to a public consultation supported the increase (there was a total of 703 responses).