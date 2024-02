Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fewer pensioners in Luton received council tax support last year, new figures show.

Across England, fewer pensioners than ever received support to reduce their council tax bills, leading to eligible people missing out on the available financial support. The Independent Age charity said the system is too difficult to navigate, and called on the Government and local authorities to create a simpler process, so everyone entitled to the support could easily get it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 4,134 pensioners in Luton received council tax support in the three months to December 2023 – down from 4,184 the same time the year before.

Close up of a council tax bill. Picture: Joe Giddens via PA Images

Overall, the total number of pensioners receiving the support dropped to a record low of 1.37 million, following a gradual decrease over the years since 2015, when around half a million more pensioners claimed it between October and November.

Morgan Vine, head of policy and influencing at Independent Age, said for older people on a low income, council tax reduction could mean the difference between affording food and heat, or risking their health.

She said: “Many people in later life told us they had struggled to keep up with their council tax bill last year, yet we know that awareness of the support available - for those living in financial hardship - to reduce this bill remains low.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also said the charity’s own research found many people were confused by the complexity of the council tax system.

“Ultimately this leads to eligible people missing out on available financial support,” she added.

“With the company Policy in Practice estimating that only 62% of people of all ages who are eligible for council tax reduction actually receive it, we are calling on the UK Government and local authorities to work together to create more automated processes so that everyone over pension age who is entitled to council tax reduction gets it.”

Another 2.34 million working age adults received the support across England, including 6,797 in Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, millions of households across the country are expected to see an increase in their council tax bills in April.

Local authorities across England collected £10.6 billion in the three months to December 2023, which was 6.5% more than the same time the previous year.

In Luton, the council took £34.2 million through council tax – up 26.5% from £27 million in the third quarter of 2022.

A Department for Levelling Up spokesperson said: “We encourage anyone concerned about their ability to pay council tax to contact their local council. Local council tax support schemes for those in financial hardship are administered by councils, although we require reductions of up to 100% to be provided to the lowest income pensioners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A new process triggering automatic applications risks creating additional bureaucracy and cost for local authorities, as well as confusion for council tax payers.