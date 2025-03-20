First-time buyer mortgage sales in Luton fall

First-time buyer mortgage sales in Luton fell in 2023, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estate agents’ body NAEA Propertymark said the Government must support more people buying their first homes as many struggle with high deposits and are buying properties later in life.

Office for National Statistics analysis of data from the Financial Conduct Authority shows 939 first-time buyer mortgage sales were recorded in Luton in 2023 – down from 1,210 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, first-time buyer sales across the UK fell to their lowest since 2013, at 282,000. These figures exclude cash buyers.

A general view of Letting Agent boards. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The analysis shows first-time buyers are looking beyond London to get on the property ladder with 13 per cent of first-time mortgages taken out for homes located in the region – down from 17 per cent a decade earlier.

About 10 per cent of first-time buyer sales were in the East of England in 2023 – in line with 2013.

Toby Leek, president of NAEA Propertymark, said: "Many first-time buyers are being priced out of cities, especially throughout London where they have grown up or have a desire to nest themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is spurring on aspiring buyers to relocate to more affordable areas of the country."

He highlighted issues around high deposits and people getting on the property ladder later in life.

Separate ONS figures show the average first-time buyer sale – including cash buyers – in Luton increased 76 per cent since 2013, at £258,494 in December 2023.

While first-time buyer sales fell in the UK, they made up a greater proportion of total residential property sales in 2023 (38 per cent) than they did 10 years before (28 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the same in Luton, with first-time buyers making up 63 per cent of sales in 2023 – an increase from 37 per cent in 2013.

A Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "We have inherited a serious housing crisis which has made the dream of homeownership feel like a distant reality for so many.

"That’s why we are taking decisive action to deliver 1.5 million homes as part of our Plan for Change, and we have recently set out plans to launch a comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme that will open the door to homeownership for more young families and hardworking renters."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.