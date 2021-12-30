Have your say over plans to increase tax to fund Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) wants to hear your views on plans for its budget for the coming year - including a council tax rise.

BFRS is proposing an increase of 1.99 per cent on its slice of council tax – which would mean a rise of £2.04 per year for a Band D property, just under four pence per week.

And it wants to hear whether you think the increase is reasonable – and what your ideas for future savings and proposals could be.

Have your say over plans for a tax increase to help fund Beds Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson said: “Your feedback will be used to inform the 2022/23 plans and Budget that is due to be presented for approval by the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority (the governing body that oversees BFRS) in February 2022.

“I’d like to thank you in anticipation of your survey response and please be assured that as your Chief Fire Officer, I am committed to doing everything we can to keep our communities safe in Bedfordshire and to keep improving your Fire and Rescue Service.”

The consultation will run until January 31 and the full document is available to view online.

Printed copies of the document are available by contacting Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Southfields Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 7NR or calling 01234 845000.