Luton foodbank thanks Community Interest Luton for their support
It comes as the partnership has seen a range of fundraising events delivered, bringing together businesses, schools and community groups in a year in which the charity has marked a decade of serving the town.
Most recently this included a team of 650 runners and 250 volunteers from Community Interest Luton taking part at the Love Luton RunFest in October for the ‘Let’s Feed Luton’ campaign.
The campaign will help families struggling to make ends meet as we enter the difficult winter period.
A cheque will be handed over at this week’s Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards (Friday 10 November), an event that showcases the achievements of people and organisations from around the region that go above and beyond in their commitment to enhancing the lives of others.
“We are indebted to the amazing support that we receive from Mostaque Koyes and his team at Community Interest Luton for leading on fundraising efforts over what has been a significant year for the charity,” said Liz.
“I want to thank the community for their support for us through the ‘Let’s Feed Luton’ campaign. These vital funds will help many experiencing difficulties in our town during the months ahead.”
As part of the awards, funds are raised each year for a community project, with Luton Foodbank’s winter campaign selected at the beginning of 2023.
The funds raised will support the town’s most vulnerable this winter at a time that the cost-of-living continues to impact more and more people.
Mostaque added: “As in the previous 14 years, the awards will celebrate the wonderful efforts of people from around the region, and in so doing, raise vital funds for a great cause.
“At a time that the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit households, we want to thank all those that have supported the ‘Let’s Feed Luton’ campaign.”
THE LUTON & BEDFORDSHIRE COMMUNITY AWARDS
There are 20 categories for the 2023 edition of the awards, including Young Hero, Volunteer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Last year, the awards raised vital funds for the ‘Keep Luton Warm’ initiative, which received £47,000 to support those experiencing difficulties.
Over the years, the awards have sponsored numerous charities and causes, including Noah, Level Trust and Children with Cancer.
The event takes place on Friday 10 November, at Venue Central.