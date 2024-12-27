Luton house prices outpace East of England average

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House prices in Luton increased in October, rising more than the average across the East of England, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Luton house price in the year to October was £276,647 – a 1.8 per cent increase on September.

It was higher the average across the East of England, where prices increased by 0.7 per cent

The rise in Luton contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.3 per cent over the last year.

It means the area ranked 28th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Luton rising by £930 over the past year.

Across the UK, average house prices in October were in line with the month before, but have jumped 3.4 per cent over the past year.

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said: "Mortgage borrowers shouldn't expect to see much change because of today’s figures.

"Further base rate cuts are expected next year but the Bank of England has played a consistent line that those reductions are more likely to be slow and steady in pace."

He said mortgage rates "edged higher" in recent months after concerns over inflationary pressure following the Budget.

"Those increases have calmed as the market has found its level and an increasing number of lenders have been able to make some reductions to fixed deals. This has helped to nibble away at fixed rates rather than slash them and I’d expect more stability in rates as we head into the festive period," he added.

The "nil rate" stamp duty band for first-time buyers is set to reduce from £425,000 to £300,000 from April. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said this reduction is fuelling more first-time buyer activity which will have a positive impact on the market.

"However, the prospect of mortgage rates, as well as now inflation, staying higher for longer will mean no more than a steady improvement in activity in early 2025," he added.