Luton house prices outpace East of England average

House prices in Luton increased in March, rising more than the average across the East of England, new figures show.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Luton house price in the year to March was £282,287 – a 1.5 per cent increase on February.

It was higher the average across the East of England, where prices increased by 1.4 per cent.

The rise in Luton contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.3 per cent over the last year.

It means the area ranked 36th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Luton rising by £6,200 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the East of England was in Mid Suffolk, where property prices increased on average by 11.8 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Harlow lost 2.5 per cent of their value.

Across the UK, average house prices have jumped 6.4 per cent over the past year, as the ending of a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland from April onwards sparked a stampede of homebuyers in the run-up.

The figures were released as statistics showed UK inflation surged to its highest level (3.5 per cent) for more than a year last month.

Andrew Montlake, chief executive at Coreco mortgage brokers, said: "With inflation edging up sharply this morning, and mortgage rates likely to follow as expectations of further base rate cuts reduce, this could see average values start to retreat again.

"If prices do start to ease, they will only go so far as there is a fundamental lack of supply."

Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country, said: "In the months ahead, inflation and still-elevated borrowing costs are likely to weigh on demand, particularly as affordability remains stretched across much of the country.

"That said, a period of softer or stabilising house prices may offer a welcome opportunity for first-time buyers who have been priced out in some areas of the country."