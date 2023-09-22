News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

New banking hub opens in The Mall Luton - promising ‘digital age of banking’ that meets customers needs

This has opened while banks continue to shut in the town
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
The banking hub. Picture: AXISThe banking hub. Picture: AXIS
The banking hub. Picture: AXIS

A new banking hub has opened in The Mall in Luton which promises to meet customers' needs in ‘the digital age of banking’.

TSB has partnered with AXIS to bring the NoteMachine to the town. It offers free cash withdrawals, multi-bank deposits and has virtual UK-based assistants who can help via live links. There is an automated meet-and-greet check-in and 24-hour security at the site.

This news comes as scores of high street banks continue to close across the country.

AXIS said: “As branches close and we race towards technology-driven services, NoteMachine developed the AXIS solution that will balance both the digital age of banking and meet consumer needs. This offers an affordable way to guarantee future access to cash and banking for millions.”

People can get advice via video calls with assistants who can help with personal finance and mortgages.

Related topics:The Mall LutonTSBLutonPeople