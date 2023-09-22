New banking hub opens in The Mall Luton - promising ‘digital age of banking’ that meets customers needs

The banking hub. Picture: AXIS

A new banking hub has opened in The Mall in Luton which promises to meet customers' needs in ‘the digital age of banking’.

TSB has partnered with AXIS to bring the NoteMachine to the town. It offers free cash withdrawals, multi-bank deposits and has virtual UK-based assistants who can help via live links. There is an automated meet-and-greet check-in and 24-hour security at the site.

This news comes as scores of high street banks continue to close across the country.

AXIS said: “As branches close and we race towards technology-driven services, NoteMachine developed the AXIS solution that will balance both the digital age of banking and meet consumer needs. This offers an affordable way to guarantee future access to cash and banking for millions.”