'Stingy' Luton residents are second worse in UK for paying cashback to charity, according to Kindred survey

Luton residents are not very forthcoming when it comes to donating cashback to charity, a survey has found.

Save-as-you-shop app Kindred automatically claims cashback for users as they browse online, channelling donations to 22,000 registered charities around the world.

But in a survey of its customers, it found Luton came second in the areas least likely to donate.

Cornish holiday hotspot St Ives is the stingiest part of the UK, donating only 2.7% of their online cashback to charity - compared to a UK average of 57%

Luton, Sunderland and Derby are the next meanest when it comes to donations, giving just 3.8%, 4.4% and 6.3% of their savings to good causes.

Glaswegians are the most generous people in the country, giving away 74% of their cashback

On average, generous UK residents choose to donate 57% of the cashback they earn through online shopping to charity, despite only being required to give away 1% by default.

Seven million Brits are already earning cashback from their online shopping, saving themselves an estimated £1.5 billion a year.

Kindred savers earn money for charity every time they get cashback, with users able to donate between 1% and 100% of the money they save. They can choose who gets their donation, with 22,000 charities including Cancer Research UK, Dogs Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support all able to receive donations through Kindred.

Aaron Simpson, founder and executive chairman of Kindred, said: “St Ives is a beautiful place that has memories of seaside holidays for so many people, so it’s surprising to hear that it’s the meanest place in Britain.