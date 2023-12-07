Temporary banking hub opens in Luton’s Bury Park
A new temporary banking hub opened in Luton’s Bury Park yesterday (December 6) offering customers basic banking and cash services while a permanent hub location is found.
Cash Access UK, an organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has opened the hub inside Bury Park Community Centre. It will be open five days a week and has a counter service operated by the Post Office where customers at all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions.
A community banker will also be at the centre, working in rotation with a different bank available on each day of the week: Monday is for NatWest, Tuesday for Santander, HSBC on Wednesday, Thursdays are for Lloyds Bank, while Barclays is scheduled for Fridays.
This news comes as more and more high street banks shut their branches, amid a shift to online banking in recent years.Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, said: “We’re pleased to announce the opening of the temporary Hub. While we continue to work hard to find a location for its permanent home, the temporary hub will provide all the services and convenience to support local residents and businesses.”
Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council said: “We are delighted to be able to host the banking hub in our community centre. Some people rely on using cash for their daily needs and the hub is a great facility which will provide vital cash and banking services in the heart of the local community.”