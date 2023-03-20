Town council funding awarded to help expand and improve Dunstable Foodbank service

Dunstable Foodbank is to be expanded thanks to £4,000 town council funding to help improve the service.

The Foodbank operates with the help of more than 100 volunteers and as part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by the Trussell Trust.

In order to continue its vital work, Dunstable Town Council has awarded a four-year agreement worth £1,000 per year to further support the service. This includes purchasing freezers so more items can be offered to those in need, and to allow fresh items, which would have gone to landfill, to be frozen and issued out later, thus cutting down on food waste.

Mayor Cllr Liz Jones and deputy mayor Lisa Bird during a recent visit to the Dunstable Foodbank

2022/23 saw changes to the financial support for Community and Voluntary groups across Dunstable with the town council providing new long term funding for existing organisations as well as seedcorn grants for new groups.

So far seedcorn grants have bee awarded to Dunstable Wombles and Hillcroft Allotment Association with six new Service Level Agreements being awarded to SORTED Counselling Services, Citizens’ Advice, Dunstable Hospice at Home Volunteers, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity as well as Dunstable Foodbank.

Peter Hollick, chair of Community Services said: “Dunstable Food Bank is a wonderful community organisation that helps a number of residents, particularly going through this difficult winter. I am delighted the town council can support them through a four-year Service Level Agreement to ensure that they can expand their offer and have the reassurance of ongoing support for a number of years ahead.”

Other community and voluntary organisations are invited to apply for seedcorn funding and Service Level Agreements via the town council’s website.