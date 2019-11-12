Muslim Comedy Tours is coming to Luton

The Super Muslim Comedy Tour is coming to Venue 360 in Luton on Thursday, November 14.

Comedians Abdullah Afzal, Esther Manito, Omar Hamdi, Kae Kurd, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Azeem Muhammad are taking to the stage as the tour travels to 11 cities across the UK this month.

Fatiha El Ghorri

The tour is now in its 5th year and organised by Penny Appeal, an international humanitarian charity who works in over 30 countries worldwide.

This year’s tour proceeds are going to the Forgotten Children campaign which aims to get children in Senegal off the streets and into a safe environment by providing adequate access to healthcare, food and a better education.

The charity has brought seven world class comedians and each evening will consist of a range of them.

When asked about why the event is so important, Fatiha El-Ghorri said, “Being a stand-up comedian is really difficult as a Muslim woman so it’s nice to have inclusive events like this where everyone is welcome to come along and have a good laugh."

Omar Hamdi

Penny Appeal’s superheroes of stand-up are performing at Venue 360 in Luton on Thursday, tickets are available at: pennyappeal.org.