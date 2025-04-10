Charity in Kenilworth Road matchday takeover at Luton Town fixture on Saturday
The fixture will be dedicated to raising awareness for the charity, which supports people out of fuel and food poverty across England, Scotland and Wales.
The matchday takeover will include a range of fundraising initiatives around Kenilworth Road, including the Utilita Giving half-time bowls challenge, a post-match online shirt auction, various activation points outside the stadium, and bucket collections.
The charity will also once again team up with Luton Foodbank to host a matchday food collection point, with all essentials donated directly supporting the local community.
The food collection point will be based at the Kenilworth Road side of the stadium prior to the game with those who can donate welcome to make drop- offs.
Chris Bell, commercial director at Luton Town FC, said: “We’re proud to once again be supporting Utilita Giving’s matchday takeover, which raises vital awareness and support for the challenges faced by many communities across the UK. Luton fans have thrown their incredible support behind many important charities and initiatives over the years and as a club, we are grateful for their generosity.”
Utilita Giving’s executive director, Helen Boardman, added: “We really appreciate the support of the football fans who rally behind our takeover days – there are few better ways to be seen by so many people and to raise fuel and food poverty awareness than through our sporting partnerships.
“Fans who donate food or funds at the Utilita Giving stall will have the chance to spin the Wheel of Giving to win supermarket vouchers – and for every point scored in our half-time game of Football Bowls, Luton Town FC and Utilita will add money to the fundraising pot.”
A number of local Luton charities are helping to deliver Utilita Giving’s “One Call, That’s All” initiative, offering tailored support to 6,000 households over two years and ensuring help reaches those who need it most.
The initiative provides support through Utilita Energy Hubs and the wider charity sector, ensuring that help reaches those who need it most.
Find out more and which foods Luton Foodbank need most here.