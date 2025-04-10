Charity in Kenilworth Road matchday takeover at Luton Town fixture on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Utilita Giving will take over the Kenilworth Road Stadium when Luton Town host Blackburn Rovers at 3pm on Saturday, April 12.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture will be dedicated to raising awareness for the charity, which supports people out of fuel and food poverty across England, Scotland and Wales.

The matchday takeover will include a range of fundraising initiatives around Kenilworth Road, including the Utilita Giving half-time bowls challenge, a post-match online shirt auction, various activation points outside the stadium, and bucket collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity will also once again team up with Luton Foodbank to host a matchday food collection point, with all essentials donated directly supporting the local community.

Utilita Giving will host a range of fundraising activities during Luton Town's match v Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (12/4)

The food collection point will be based at the Kenilworth Road side of the stadium prior to the game with those who can donate welcome to make drop- offs.

Chris Bell, commercial director at Luton Town FC, said: “We’re proud to once again be supporting Utilita Giving’s matchday takeover, which raises vital awareness and support for the challenges faced by many communities across the UK. Luton fans have thrown their incredible support behind many important charities and initiatives over the years and as a club, we are grateful for their generosity.”

Utilita Giving’s executive director, Helen Boardman, added: “We really appreciate the support of the football fans who rally behind our takeover days – there are few better ways to be seen by so many people and to raise fuel and food poverty awareness than through our sporting partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fans who donate food or funds at the Utilita Giving stall will have the chance to spin the Wheel of Giving to win supermarket vouchers – and for every point scored in our half-time game of Football Bowls, Luton Town FC and Utilita will add money to the fundraising pot.”

A number of local Luton charities are helping to deliver Utilita Giving’s “One Call, That’s All” initiative, offering tailored support to 6,000 households over two years and ensuring help reaches those who need it most.

The initiative provides support through Utilita Energy Hubs and the wider charity sector, ensuring that help reaches those who need it most.

Find out more and which foods Luton Foodbank need most here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.