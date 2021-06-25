Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty could be expanded to Hemel Hempstead and Luton

Natural England has announced that it will explore an extension of the boundaries of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in ​​areas including Hemel Hempstead and Luton.

Securing this designation would allow the area to benefit from greater protections, so that more of England’s beautiful landscapes are safeguarded for future generations.

The Chilterns is home to many vibrant and growing communities and an extension to the Chilterns AONB would provide direct access to high-quality natural environments from many urban areas such as Hemel Hempstead, Luton and Slough.

Chilterns AONB Turville taken in May 2021 (C) Hedley Thorne

This newly designated land would provide people living in these areas with greater opportunities to access to the countryside, benefit from the tranquillity it provides, and get away from the pressures of everyday life.

The announcement is equally important for Chilterns’ wildlife and habitats.

With its globally rare chalk streams, wildflower-rich chalk grassland and prehistoric settlements – including Bronze and Iron Age hillforts – extending the boundaries of the AONB provides opportunities for a more strategic approach to caring for future generations’ assets currently outside the protected area.

Allison Potts, area manager for Natural England said: “The Chilterns represent some of the finest and most accessible landscapes in South East England.

"Designated to conserve and enhance natural beauty, the area is enjoyed by millions of people from across the region.

“We are delighted to confirm that we’ll be exploring an extension to the Chilterns AONB and hope that, as a result of this exciting collaborative approach, we can bring people closer to nature-rich landscapes, contributing to a green recovery from the impact of coronavirus and protecting more of this beautiful and biodiverse landscape.”

Dr Elaine King, chief executive officer at the Chilterns Conservation Board, said: “We are delighted that Natural England has chosen to consider our proposal for the Chilterns AONB to be increased in size.

"This is an exciting chapter in our history, which will help bring more people closer to nature and increase opportunities for recreation and enjoyment of this special landscape.

“We are also excited at the opportunity to explore new and innovative approaches by which we can tackle the impacts of climate change, reverse declines in nature, support our local businesses and improve people’s wellbeing and access to our special landscapes.

"This is even more important as we all work to recover from the impacts of the Covid pandemic.”

The proposals follow the independent review led by Julian Glover which called for action to make our protected landscapes greener, more beautiful and open to everyone.

Natural England welcomed the Review which set out a compelling vision for more beautiful, biodiverse and accessible National Parks and AONBs.

Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper said: “Today’s announcement signals an ambitious step forward in growing our family of precious national landscapes, as well as protecting and improving the ones we have.

“One thing that has become very apparent recently, and especially during the pandemic, is the enormous benefit people get from having access to beautiful nature-rich landscapes.

"These can, however, be hard for many people to access, thereby raising the question of how more can be done to bring nature and people closer together.

"On this, we see huge opportunities arising from the establishment of the England Nature Recovery Network, of which wilder national landscapes will be a vital part.