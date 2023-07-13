Concerns have been raised over the ‘neglect’ of a well-loved Luton playground.

Luton resident Ainul Islam voiced concerns about the removal of amenities in Leagrave’s Mayne Avenue Play Area, and the lack of maintenance around the Mayne Space Nature Trail after the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the council says play equipment has been removed as part of a repair and replacement programme.

Mayne Avenue Park in 2020. Pic: Google Maps

Ainul said: “The Mayne Avenue Play Area has served as a central gathering place for families in our community for many years. It has been a vital hub, particularly during these challenging times, offering a source of solace and entertainment for younger children. It is disheartening to witness its gradual deterioration without any efforts towards restoration.

"The removal of seating during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the subsequent failure to reinstall them, further adds to the inconvenience experienced by families and undermines the overall enjoyment of the space. The Woodland trail neglect not only diminishes the aesthetic appeal of the trail but also deprives the community of a valuable resource that once thrived.”

A spokesperson for Luton Council said: “We are currently in the process of inspecting play sites and play equipment across the town to inform a repair and replacement programme. Our records show that a number of items at Mayne Avenue have been identified for repair. When that is the case, we remove play items or play components where there is an element of risk until replacement parts can be sourced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The wooden trim trail at Mayne Avenue is deteriorating and spares are no longer readily available to enable appropriate repairs. We will carry out a further inspection of the trim trail site and remove any damaged items to ensure the safety of the remaining play trail units at Mayne Avenue.”

Luton Council said: "We are currently in the process of inspecting play sites and play equipment across the town to inform a repair and replacement programme." Pic: Google Maps