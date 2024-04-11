CPRE Bedfordshire selected to take part in the Big Give Green Match Fund 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CPRE Bedfordshire, the countryside charity, is excited to announce that they have secured match funding for donations made between 18-25th April to their Hedgerow Heroes project.

Hedgerows are the vital stitching in the patchwork of our countryside. Not only are they beautiful, with shifting seasonal colours, but they also provide homes and corridors for wildlife. Not only that but they also help tackle the climate crisis by capturing carbon.

The Hedgerow Heroes projects aims to work with local communities to plant or restore at least 1,000 metres of hedgerow in Bedfordshire and to develop “Hedgerow Champions” who will continue to raise awareness of the importance of hedgerows now and in the future. It will also provide training to develop skills in hedgerow planting and management and opportunities for families to engage in hedgerow related activities.

Double your donation. Double our hedgerows.

If you donate during the 18-25th April window your donation will be matched so your money will be working even harder! For example, a £25 donation will become £50 and if you’re able to Gift Aid your donation it’ll be worth even more. The website will open for donations at midday on the 18th, closing at midday on the 25th.