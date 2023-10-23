News you can trust since 1891
Crackdown on Blue Badge fraud in car parks in Central Bedfordshire - including Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Flitwick

Two drivers could be prosecuted following spot checks
By Olga Norford
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Two drivers potentially face prosecution following spot checks on use of Blue Badges
Two drivers potentially face prosecution following spot checks on use of Blue Badges

Two drivers face potential prosecution after a crackdown on fraudulent use of Blue Badge permits.

During spot-checks in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Flitwick, officers from Central Bedfordshire Council examined 83 Blue Badges and discovered two instances where the badge holder wasn’t present.

There was also one vehicle found parked in a disabled parking space without a Blue Badge on display and issued with a parking charge notice.

Blue Badges grant disabled drivers the privilege of parking in designated disabled bays, a crucial support system for their independence. These reserved spaces make daily living easier by providing priority parking, closer to their destinations.

Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance, said: “Residents have told us they view parking enforcement as a key priority for this council, and the new Independent administration is determined to respond accordingly."

If you suspect someone illegally uses a Blue Badge call 0300 300 8035 or email [email protected].