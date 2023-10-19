Music therapy charity goes for the glow with its first ever public fundraising event in Luton

Music24 is hosting the trail at Wardown Park, Luton on Sunday October 29

A charity which uses music therapy to help those with health conditions, is hosting a fundraising pumpkin trail in Luton.

Music24 is hosting the trail – its first public fundraising event - at Wardown Park, Luton on Sunday October 29.

With 20 pumpkins to find, the short trail is a family friendly activity, open from 10am until 12 noon.

The trail is the charity's first ever public fundraising event. Submitted image.

The charity’s first public fundraiser aims to raise funds for the community services that Music24 provides.

The organisation supports over 450 adults per year in Luton, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, who live with disabilities or who suffer from conditions such as dementia, learning disabilities and poor mental health.

CEO Teela Hughes said: “We are keen to increase awareness of the work we do in the community and it is vital that we receive funds to sustain and develop our projects further in order to reach more people who could benefit from our service.

“With the kind support of The Mall Luton and Pecks Farm Shop in Leighton Buzzard we believe our first public fundraiser will be one to remember! Come and see us at the Bandstand and wear your favourite Halloween costume if you would like to!”

To participate in the pumpkin trail, join the Music24 team at the Bandstand in Wardown Park, where registration forms, pencils and maps are available in exchange for a suggested donation

of £3 per person, or pay as you feel.

Those who find all 20 pumpkins will be entered into a Prize Draw to win a hamper full of goodies.