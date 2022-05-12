New e-cycling scheme to be rolled out in Luton and Dunstable

The £8m investment the public to take up free ‘electric-cycle’ loans available for people who would not normally consider cycling.

The pilot scheme aims to get 12,000 people e-cycling in 2022 alone and forms part of the ambitious Cycling and Walking Plan (Gear Change) to boost cycling and walking levels, with a vision for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030.

The initiative is being launched in five places across England, including Luton and Dunstable, Hull, greater Manchester, Leicester and Sheffield..

Luton and Dunstable have been selected as part of a pilot e-cycling scheme

Cycling UK will be providing free loans lasting up to three months with the aim of dispelling common myths and build awareness of e-cycles.

E-cycles enable people of all ages to cycle with assistance, making hills and journeys easier.

They will be available at Evans Cycles which has a branch at White Lion Retail Park, Boscombe Road, Dunstable, and hubs in each pilot location such as community spaces, workplaces and schools.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “The e-cycles project is a unique opportunity for Cycling UK to offer free and easy loans of electric cycles to communities across England.

“Each of our chosen locations will have a variety of e-cycles available to suit a variety of participant’s needs.

“At Cycling UK, we understand that taking the first step to start cycling can be a difficult prospect for many people.

“This project will allow them to access an e-cycle without obstacles holding them back, to help them make real changes to their travel habits.”

Cycling minister, Trudy Harrison, said: “E-cycles are a great way for people with longer or hillier journeys to travel and the £8 million we have provided for this scheme will help make cycling the natural first choice for many journeys – a key Government commitment from the Prime Minister’s Cycling and Walking plan.

“I’m grateful to Cycling UK for delivering this scheme giving people across the UK the opportunity to try something new while doing good for the planet.”